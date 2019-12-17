Today’s best Green Deals include the Anker 36V Electric Leaf Blower for $98, more

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its Roav 36V Cordless Electric Leaf Blower for *$98 shipped* when the on-page coupon and promo code *ROAVHWLB *is applied during checkout. That’s a $30 savings off the regular going rate and the best we’ve seen. This cordless leaf blower offers top speeds up to 220MPH with up to 30 minutes of runtime on a single charge. The battery can be fully powered up in just 60 minutes. Best of all? No oil or gas to deal with. Rated 3.9/5 stars. More Green Deals below.



