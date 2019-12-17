Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly taking advice on political decisions, including how the company handles political ads, from Trump adviser and Facebook board member Peter Thiel (FB)

· Peter Thiel, a longtime Facebook board member and adviser to President Donald Trump, has been advising Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on political matters, including the company's decision not to fact-check political ads, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal.

· Zuckerberg, Thiel, and President Trump also...



