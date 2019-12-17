Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly taking advice on political decisions, including how the company handles political ads, from Trump adviser and Facebook board member Peter Thiel (FB)
Tuesday, 17 December 2019 () · Peter Thiel, a longtime Facebook board member and adviser to President Donald Trump, has been advising Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on political matters, including the company's decision not to fact-check political ads, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal.
· Zuckerberg, Thiel, and President Trump also...
2019 has been especially tumultuous for Facebook. The biggest issue the company faces stems from political advertising, and Facebook's policy not to fact-check that advertising. "Facebook exempts politicians from our third-party fact-checking program," VP of global affairs and communication Nick...
