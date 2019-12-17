Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly taking advice on political decisions, including how the company handles political ads, from Trump adviser and Facebook board member Peter Thiel (FB)

Business Insider Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly taking advice on political decisions, including how the company handles political ads, from Trump adviser and Facebook board member Peter Thiel (FB)· Peter Thiel, a longtime Facebook board member and adviser to President Donald Trump, has been advising Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on political matters, including the company's decision not to fact-check political ads, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal.
· Zuckerberg, Thiel, and President Trump also...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Facebook Refuses To Fact-check Political Ads

Facebook Refuses To Fact-check Political Ads 00:37

 2019 has been especially tumultuous for Facebook. The biggest issue the company faces stems from political advertising, and Facebook's policy not to fact-check that advertising. "Facebook exempts politicians from our third-party fact-checking program," VP of global affairs and communication Nick...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WHATISAPLANET

WHAT IS A PLANET Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly taking advice on political decisions, including how the company handles political ads… https://t.co/DE6gaNJGP5 1 hour ago

StephanieBarkes

Stephanie Barkes Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly taking advice on political decisions, including how the company handles political ads… https://t.co/WTnmz2Ar0s 2 hours ago

MikeOsbourne2

Michael Osbourne Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly taking advice on political decisions, including how the company handles political ads… https://t.co/Bdcz2LTUK3 2 hours ago

Tsunami65

Dave Ross GCHQLies revoke #A50 #FBPE Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly taking advice on political decisions, including how the company handles political ads… https://t.co/VxeoFcGOMs 3 hours ago

MartinGak

Martin Gak Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly taking advice on political decisions, including how the company handles political ads… https://t.co/FyE8RLE8HZ 4 hours ago

Fried_Kimchi

they call me bruce RT @creekbear: Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly taking advice on political decisions, including how the company handles political ads, from Tr… 6 hours ago

creekbear

MM Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly taking advice on political decisions, including how the company handles political ads… https://t.co/a9xNeaM5wP 6 hours ago

MarineauMary

Mary Marineau Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly taking advice on political decisions, including how the company handles... #Topbuzz https://t.co/TJWg2G4qgY 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.