Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

EA will host an ‘Apex Legends’ tournament series in 2020

engadget Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
It was probably only a matter of time, but Apex Legends is about to get its own esports league. Starting early next year, EA and developer Respawn Entertainment will invite the game's top PC players to compete in the Apex Legends Global Series.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.