YouTube Music launches a trio of personalized mixes

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 18 hours ago )

There are many music streaming services these days, such as Spotify, Pandora, and Apple Music to name a few. Believe it or not, Google has two such services -- Play Music and YouTube Music. It is very confusing to have one company offering two competing options, but they will eventually be merged into one under the YouTube Music brand. The problem? As of today, YouTube Music simply isn't up to par with any competitors -- it has a messy interface that can be confusing. While it is slowly getting better all the time, it simply cannot compete with Spotify or… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

