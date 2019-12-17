Global  

Amazon Prime Video gained ground on Netflix with help from its new superhero series, 'The Boys'

Business Insider Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Amazon Prime Video gained ground on Netflix with help from its new superhero series, 'The Boys'· Amazon Prime Video made up 12.4% of global audience demand among streaming platforms in the third quarter of the year, according to Parrot Analytics, the most gain in demand for any platform.
· Netflix is still the global champion, but dipped slightly in audience demand compared to Q2, even though it released the third...
