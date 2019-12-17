Global  

Electric Mini Cooper SE pre-orders are open in the US

engadget Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
The all-electric Mini Cooper SE will go on sale in the US in March, but if you've already made your mind up about getting one, you can stake your claim now. BMW has opened up pre-orders for the first mass-market EV take on the classic car.
