Over 100 PBS local stations start streaming today on YouTube TV

TechCrunch Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Earlier this year, PBS announced it had secured streaming agreements for its member stations on YouTube’s live TV service, YouTube TV. Today, that deal goes live. PBS says over 100 of its local stations are now available on YouTube TV by way of dedicated live channels for both PBS and PBS Kids, as well through […]
