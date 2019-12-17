Apple, other companies ask European Commission to take action against unfair patent deals

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

Apple is one of several technology and car companies complaining to the European Commission over what it believes is patent abuse. The Irish Times reports that companies including Apple, Cisco, Daimler, and BMW are urging officials to take action against other companies who they believe are abusing the patent system.



