Apple, other companies ask European Commission to take action against unfair patent deals

9to5Mac Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Apple is one of several technology and car companies complaining to the European Commission over what it believes is patent abuse. The Irish Times reports that companies including Apple, Cisco, Daimler, and BMW are urging officials to take action against other companies who they believe are abusing the patent system.

The post Apple, other companies ask European Commission to take action against unfair patent deals appeared first on 9to5Mac.
