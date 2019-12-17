Rachael Ray’s 5-piece Oven Lovin’ Bakeware Set drops to $20 (Reg. up to $40)

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

Macy’s is now offering the 5-piece Rachael Ray Yum-o! Nonstick Oven Lovin’ Bakeware Set for *$19.99*. Shipping is free in orders over $25; otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. This set is regularly $40 at Amazon, although it dropped down to $30 for Black Friday where it currently sits right now. Today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked and the best we can find. It includes crispy and rectangular baking sheets as well as loaf and cake pans. Made of “heavy-gauge” steel, you’re looking at nonstick surfaces, extra-wide grippy handles, and a dishwasher-safe design. A portion of the proceeds go to “Rachael Ray’s nonprofit organization that helps…develop healthy relationships with food and cooking.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below. more…



