9to5Toys Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Best Buy is offering the SiriusXM Commander Touch Satellite Radio Receiver with 3-months of SiriusXM Radio and an Echo Dot 3rd Generation for *$21.99 shipped and installed*. For comparison, the Commander goes for $130 normally by itself, install is another $80 value, and the Echo Dot gives you an additional $50 toward the bundle’s total cost. In all, this is $260 worth of gear for just $22, which is killer savings. SiriusXM gives you the ability to enjoy the same radio station in your car throughout your entire drive, never losing signal like normal FM/AM options do. Plus, Sirius works with Alexa, letting you bring your favorite station indoors with a simple voice command. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Bundle two color Bluetooth Philips Hue bulbs with an Echo Dot at $65 (45% off)

Amazon offers its latest Echo Dot bundled with two Philips Hue Color Ambiance Bluetooth Smart LED Bulbs for* $64.99 shipped*. Typically picking up the Alexa...
9to5Toys


anith

Anith Gopal Score a SiriusXM Commander Touch Receiver, Echo Dot, more for $22 installed https://t.co/lP3tkryBZF https://t.co/eEnTV7w1RS 1 week ago

