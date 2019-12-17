Global  

LG G7 One is first LG device in North America to get Android 10

9to5Google Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Earlier this month, the flagship LG G8 ThinQ began to receive its Android 10 update, but only in South Korea. So far in the US, LG’s devices have stayed on Android Pie, sometimes to the point of being humorous. The LG G7 One, based on Android One, is receiving an update to Android 10, which is actually rolling out through carriers in North America.

