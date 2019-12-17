These mini arcade games provide hours of holiday cheer from $9 at Walmart

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Walmart is offering a selection of mini arcade games from *$9* with free in-store pickup. Our favorite is the Bandai Americia Pac-Man Connect and Play 12 Classic Games at *$10.97*, which is regularly up to $20. Offering up twelve classic games, this mini arcade is perfect for your desk or office. It’ll bring a retro and nostalgic atmosphere to just about anywhere, plus, it’s fully playable. Challenge friends and family over the holidays to see who can get the best score in an age-old classic. Rated 3.7/5 stars. Head below for more great deals from* $9*.



