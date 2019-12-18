Global  

Luigi’s Mansion 3 to get two paid multiplayer DLC expansions in 2020

9to5Toys Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Luigi’s Mansion 3 is likely one of the most anticipated released of 2019 on the Nintendo Switch. Luigi’s Mansion 3 brings classic gameplay back to life on Nintendo’s latest handheld like never before. We went hands-on with it last month, but today, the latest DLC for Luigi’s Mansion 3 was announced. Offering up two new expansions in 2020, this multiplayer pack includes both part 1 and part 2 for *$9.99* on the Nintendo eShop.

