Google removes Avast, AVG extensions from Chrome Web Store after data collection concerns
Wednesday, 18 December 2019 () In recent weeks, Adblock Plus creator Wladimir Palant detailed how four browser extensions from Avast and AVG “upload detailed browsing profiles of their users.” Google this evening removed three of those named add-ons from the Chrome Web Store.
