Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Google removes Avast, AVG extensions from Chrome Web Store after data collection concerns

9to5Google Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
In recent weeks, Adblock Plus creator Wladimir Palant detailed how four browser extensions from Avast and AVG “upload detailed browsing profiles of their users.” Google this evening removed three of those named add-ons from the Chrome Web Store.

more…

The post Google removes Avast, AVG extensions from Chrome Web Store after data collection concerns appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: Google pauses Chrome update on Android over app data loss

Google pauses Chrome update on Android over app data loss 01:16

 Google pauses Chrome update on Android over app data loss

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GuamGuy

The Professor Google removes Avast extensions from Chrome Web Store - 9to5Google https://t.co/bxWDVk4GyO 26 minutes ago

LenardOden

Lenard Oden RT @9to5Google: Google removes Avast, AVG extensions from Chrome Web Store after data collection concerns https://t.co/zTbYl4cJ4d by @techn… 54 minutes ago

GooglePlusShow

Google Plus Show Google removes Avast, AVG extensions from Chrome Web Store after data collection concerns - 9to5Google https://t.co/WpkhpSnQkb 1 hour ago

Mark_McPherson5

Mark McPherson Google removes Avast, AVG extensions from Chrome Web Store after data collection concerns - 9to5Google… https://t.co/ssVx8jSplX 1 hour ago

JobPlas

Job Plas RT @WPalant: I didn't expect to publish this update any more, but Avast extensions are now gone from Chrome Web Store as well. Only AVG Onl… 2 hours ago

dougpete

dougpete Google removes Avast, AVG extensions from Chrome Web Store after data collection concerns https://t.co/WtuLsA7w0b via @flipboard 2 hours ago

WPalant

Yellow Flag I didn't expect to publish this update any more, but Avast extensions are now gone from Chrome Web Store as well. O… https://t.co/O1hZPwGW16 3 hours ago

Marcolino748

Marcos Battisti #FBPE #Revoker #LoveEuropeLoveEU Google removes Avast, AVG extensions from Chrome Web Store after data collection concerns - 9to5Google https://t.co/mmjN1Qlg6Z 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.