'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' is too busy making unnecessary references to the franchise it forgets to tell a good story

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

· "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" tries so desperately to service the fan base that it loses sight of the story it's telling.

· The movie often feels forced, unnecessary, and has way too many hat tips to the franchise.

· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.





J.J. Abrams helmed the return of the... · "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" tries so desperately to service the fan base that it loses sight of the story it's telling.· The movie often feels forced, unnecessary, and has way too many hat tips to the franchise.· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.J.J. Abrams helmed the return of the 👓 View full article

