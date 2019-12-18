Huawei's next major P40 flagship phone will reportedly launch in March 2020 without any Google apps Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

· *Huawei's next major flagship phone, the Huawei P40, will reportedly arrive in March 2020 without Google's mobile services.*

· *Huawei consumer boss Richard Yu told French tech publication Frandroid that the Chinese tech firm will launch the P40 in Paris next year.*

