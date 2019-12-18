Global  

New ‘Layout’ Tool Adds Collages to Instagram Stories

geek.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
New ‘Layout’ Tool Adds Collages to Instagram StoriesStrike a pose. And another pose. And then another (via Instagram)

Instagram’s new Stories feature lets you post multiple photos or videos at once. With none of its usual pomp and circumstance, the social network this week launched Layout, allowing users to incorporate up […]

