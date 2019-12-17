You Might Like

Tweets about this CBC Tech and Science Jane Fonda talks protest, arrest — and why she wants another night in jail https://t.co/G0GQX9JODB https://t.co/g8QJWy30GU 22 minutes ago Jonathan Knight Jane Fonda talks protest, arrest — and why she wants another night in jail | CBC News https://t.co/POnQd0kcmp 6 hours ago Breaking News Canada Jane Fonda talks protest, arrest — and why she wants another night in jail https://t.co/9L5J8Tp6iH - @CBCNews 6 hours ago Joyceleard Jane Fonda talks protest, arrest — and why she wants another night in jail | CBC News https://t.co/kJ5xJXia76 she s… https://t.co/Sh2XOY0Uxo 7 hours ago Eileen Jane Fonda talks protest, arrest — and why she wants another night in jail. My hero #janefonda https://t.co/fLCOZGB3PD 9 hours ago Ottguy Jane Fonda talks protest, arrest — and why she wants another night in jail https://t.co/Fm7BPPYW46 This woman is an… https://t.co/CBgWLXHDg7 9 hours ago Jana Steele Jane Fonda talks protest, arrest — and why she wants another night in jail | CBC News https://t.co/fZ3JTOjvei 9 hours ago Carrie Bradshaw Jane Fonda talks protest, arrest — and why she wants another night in jail | CBC News https://t.co/iiSadFdSJM 9 hours ago