Google AI Lets Anyone Track Global Wildlife Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 12 hours ago )

Google is using AI to find where the wild things are (via Google/Wildlife Insights)



Millions of wildlife photos are wasting away on hard drives across the globe as conservationists struggle to collect the world’s camera trap images. Enter Wildlife Insights: A new artificially intelligent platform—a partnership between […]



The post Google AI Lets Anyone Track Global Wildlife appeared first on Geek.com. Google is using AI to find where the wild things are (via Google/Wildlife Insights)Millions of wildlife photos are wasting away on hard drives across the globe as conservationists struggle to collect the world’s camera trap images. Enter Wildlife Insights: A new artificially intelligent platform—a partnership between […]The post Google AI Lets Anyone Track Global Wildlife appeared first on Geek.com. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this