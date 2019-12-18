Global  

Apple, Samsung, Amazon, more will agree on open standard for smart home security

9to5Mac Wednesday, 18 December 2019
While Apple has so far touted HomeKit as the best way to ensure security and privacy of smart home devices, the company has now agreed to work with other tech giants on an open standard for smart home security.

The new working group comprises some of the biggest names in smart home tech, including major rivals…

