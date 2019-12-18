Global  

Stone Age chewing gum gives insights into life of young girl

CBS News Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
An ancient form of chewing gum is providing new insights into the life of a young girl from the Stone Age. Scientists analyzed genetic material found on a 5,700-year-old piece of heated birch bark in Denmark. The girl had chewed on it before spitting it out. Her DNA was so well preserved, scientists determined she had blue eyes and dark brown hair. They could also tell her most recent meal included duck and hazelnuts.
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: 6,000-Year-Old 'Chewing Gum' Reveals DNA Of Stone Age Woman

6,000-Year-Old 'Chewing Gum' Reveals DNA Of Stone Age Woman 00:39

 Scientists used a 6,000-year-old chunk of “chewing gum” to decipher a Neolithic woman’s entire genetic code and gain insights into what her life was like.

