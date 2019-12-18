Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Twitter's former head of media has raised $25 million from a who's who of Silicon Valley to invest in startups

Business Insider Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Twitter's former head of media has raised $25 million from a who's who of Silicon Valley to invest in startups· Katie Jacobs Stanton, a former Twitter executive, has raised $25 million for her first fund to continue investing in young startups.
· The fund raised capital from legendary investors and operators including Marc Andreessen, Ev Williams, Anne Wojcicki, and April Underwood.
· Before raising a fund, Stanton put her own money...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Michelle Obama comes to defense of Greta Thunberg

Michelle Obama comes to defense of Greta Thunberg 01:42

 Former first lady Michelle Obama recently took to social media to offer words of encouragement to climate crisis activist Greta Thunberg In a Twitter post.

Recent related videos from verified sources

NFL and Social Media React to Myles Garrett Incident [Video]NFL and Social Media React to Myles Garrett Incident

NFL and Social Media React to Myles Garrett Incident. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was ejected in the final seconds of Thursday night's game. after ripping off the helmet of..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:35Published

Former Twitter Employees Charged With Spying For Saudi Arabia [Video]Former Twitter Employees Charged With Spying For Saudi Arabia

Former Twitter employees were charged by federal prosecutors Wednesday with trolling through social media accounts, searching for posts from critics of the Saudi Arabian government.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Berman Tabacco Announces Client Recovery in $6.5 Million Self-Litigated False Claims Act Settlement Involving Eight Former Executives and Employees of Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Berman Tabacco Announces Client Recovery in $6.5 Million Self-Litigated False Claims Act Settlement Involving Eight Former Executives and Employees of Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.*BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2019 /* Berman Tabacco* *announces a $6.5 million settlement in a False Claims Act case brought against eight former...
Accesswire

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SportsObama

SportsObama.com JUST IN :Wa All Stars have appointed Slovakian Goran Barjaktarevic as their new head coach. He is expected to be u… https://t.co/g9nUajsWYn 1 day ago

LinnyAMcA

💧Linda McAvenna RT @FocusNewsNow: The arrogant idiots who sent Morrison on a secret holiday & then tried to sneak him back into SYD last night: John Kunke… 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.