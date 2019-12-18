Google, Amazon, Apple join forces to create a ‘smart home connectivity standard’
Wednesday, 18 December 2019 () Smart home devices have become much more popular over the last several years, thanks in part to the smart speakers and displays Google and Amazon have been releasing to the market. Today, Google has announced that it will join forces with Amazon, Apple, and others to create a new standard for smart home connectivity.
