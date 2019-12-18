Global  

Amazon’s Last-Minute Star Wars sale has loads of toys, books, more from $2.50

9to5Toys Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Today only, as part of its Last-Minute Deals, Amazon is offering up to *30% off* Star Wars toys, books, home goods, costumes and more. Perfect for your last-minute Star Wars gifts, you’ll find deals starting from just *$2.50*. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25 and just about everything carries solid ratings. From a series of Funko Pop! collectibles and figures to hardcover books, science kits, puzzles and posters, there are 2 and a half pages of deals to browse through here. However, we have pulled some of our top picks into a list below the fold for your convenience. more…

The post Amazon’s Last-Minute Star Wars sale has loads of toys, books, more from $2.50 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
