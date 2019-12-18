Apple, Google, and Amazon are teaming up to develop an open-source smart home standard Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 10 hours ago )

Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge



Apple, Google, and Amazon are teaming up to develop an open-source smart home standard that’s meant to ensure that devices work together, make the development of new devices easier, and keep everything secure in the process.



The project is meant to guarantee that any supported smart home device you buy will work in your home, regardless of which smartphone or voice assistant you’re using. If the group succeeds, “customers can be confident that their device of choice will work in their home and that they will be able to setup and control it with their preferred system,” the companies write. Google adds that you’ll be able to “choose between Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri or other platforms.”



"Coming late 2020"



The three tech... Photo by Dan Seifert / The VergeApple, Google, and Amazon are teaming up to develop an open-source smart home standard that’s meant to ensure that devices work together, make the development of new devices easier, and keep everything secure in the process.The project is meant to guarantee that any supported smart home device you buy will work in your home, regardless of which smartphone or voice assistant you’re using. If the group succeeds, “customers can be confident that their device of choice will work in their home and that they will be able to setup and control it with their preferred system,” the companies write. Google adds that you’ll be able to “choose between Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri or other platforms.”"Coming late 2020"The three tech... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 9 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Digital Trends - Published Digital Trends Live 12.18.19 - Cooking Demo With Impossible Burger + Panic! At The Disco On the show today: We'll be cooking some holiday appetizers with Impossible Foods' Head of Culinary J Michael Melton; Panic! At the Disco's Dan Pawlovich on his 3D-printed drums; Evan Shapiro and The National Lampoon Radio Hour; Google, Amazon & Apple partner to define smart home standards; Ring... You Might Like

Tweets about this