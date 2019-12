I tried the new $250 wireless earbuds from Beats, and they're officially the best AirPods alternative for iPhone users (AAPL) Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 4 days ago )

· Apple-owned Beats introduced the Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds back in April.

· They're Beats' first truly wireless earbuds, and they have a revamped design and better battery life than past Powerbeats headphones.

· They do have some downsides: namely, a clunky charging case and a lack of long-term comfort.

