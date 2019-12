23 hot startups that want to go public in 2020, and the 2 Silicon Valley venture firms that will clean up up when they do Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 11 hours ago )

· According to a new report from CB Insights out Wednesday, 23 tech startups are hoping to go public in 2020 via a traditional IPO or direct listing.

· Popular tech companies like Airbnb, Credit Karma, and DoorDash are joined by several enterprise software companies such as Tanium, Snowflake, and Databricks.

· Tiger Global... · According to a new report from CB Insights out Wednesday, 23 tech startups are hoping to go public in 2020 via a traditional IPO or direct listing.· Popular tech companies like Airbnb, Credit Karma, and DoorDash are joined by several enterprise software companies such as Tanium, Snowflake, and Databricks.· Tiger Global 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Economy BusinessMag Finance>Tech > 23 hot startups that want to go public in 2020, an..https://t.co/wSJKMD1L9O #finance https://t.co/y4GeceqEKO 3 hours ago Andrés Mejía RT @StrictlyVC: 23 hot startups that want to go public in 2020, and the 2 Silicon Valley venture firms that will clean up up when they do h… 3 hours ago StrictlyVC 23 hot startups that want to go public in 2020, and the 2 Silicon Valley venture firms that will clean up up when t… https://t.co/qG6fENXwZ8 4 hours ago Small Business Philadelphia RT @phillytechnews: Roblox (1st Round Capital), Fanatics (Michael Rubin) among them 23 hot startups that want to go public in 2020, and the… 5 hours ago Tom Paine Roblox (1st Round Capital), Fanatics (Michael Rubin) among them 23 hot startups that want to go public in 2020, and… https://t.co/EpaEBBRvC5 5 hours ago Money Makers 23 hot startups that want to go public in 2020, and the 2 Silicon Valley venture firms that will clean up up when t… https://t.co/bo3MAWRgF5 5 hours ago StartUp Investors 23 hot startups that want to go public in 2020, and the 2 Silicon Valley venture firms that will clean up up when t… https://t.co/dJNO1lwsKX 5 hours ago Crash Signal 23 hot startups that want to go public in 2020, and the 2 Silicon Valley venture firms that will clean up up when t… https://t.co/T6efFwCS8r 5 hours ago