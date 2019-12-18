Global  

Huckleberry raises $18M to put small business insurance online

TechCrunch Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
The insurance industry, sleepy and ancient, is ripe for disruption. We’ve seen companies like Lemonade, Hippo and Rhino get in on that opportunity. Today, an insurtech company focused on small business insurance has raised $18 to keep growing. Meet Huckleberry, whose Series A was led by Tribe Capital, with participation from Amaranthine, Crosslink Capital and […]
