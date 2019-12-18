Global  

Researchers Extract Complete Human Genome From Ancient ‘Chewing Gum’

geek.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Artistic reconstruction of "Lola," the woman who chewed the birch pitch (via Tom Björklund/University of Copenhagen)

Scientists at the University of Copenhagen successfully extracted a complete ancient human genome from 5,700-year-old “chewing gum.” The first-of-its-kind research was published in the journal Nature Communications. “It is amazing to have gotten […]

appeared first on Geek.com.
