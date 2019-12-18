'Night mode' smartphone features that shift your screen to warmer colors might actually be worse for your sleep, new study finds
Wednesday, 18 December 2019 () · Looking at warmer colors late at night might be worse for your sleep than blue light, a new study suggests.
· Researchers at the University of Manchester found that blue light is less disruptive to sleep patterns than previously thought.
· "Night mode" has seen a recent spike in popularity — the latest iPhone and Pixel...
