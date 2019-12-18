Global  

'Night mode' smartphone features that shift your screen to warmer colors might actually be worse for your sleep, new study finds

Business Insider Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
'Night mode' smartphone features that shift your screen to warmer colors might actually be worse for your sleep, new study finds· Looking at warmer colors late at night might be worse for your sleep than blue light, a new study suggests.
· Researchers at the University of Manchester found that blue light is less disruptive to sleep patterns than previously thought.
· "Night mode" has seen a recent spike in popularity — the latest iPhone and Pixel...
