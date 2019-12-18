Global  

Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant might soon all speak the same smart home language

PC World Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Apple, Google, Amazon, and others have announced Project Connected Home over IP, which seeks to simplify to convoluted world of smart home devices.
