Huawei P40 will have a ‘never seen’ design, foldable Mate X will get a 2020 update

9to5Google Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Huawei has been in a tough spot for the past several months due to a ban from the US that restricts the company from using Google apps among other things. Now, Huawei is teasing the company’s 2020 plans with the Huawei P40 which will have a unique design, as well as an upgraded Mate X foldable as well.

The post Huawei P40 will have a 'never seen' design, foldable Mate X will get a 2020 update appeared first on 9to5Google.
