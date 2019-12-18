‘The Mandalorian’ Season 1 Episode 7 Recap: The Plot Strikes Back
Wednesday, 18 December 2019 () Pedro Pascal (via Lucasfilm/Disney)
Disney doesn’t want anything to distract from the new Star Wars movie coming out this weekend. Not even other Star Wars. So, they’re putting out this week’s episode of The Mandalorian a few days early. […]
The post ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 1 Episode 7 Recap: The Plot Strikes Back appeared first on Geek.com.
Finally, a classic Rick and Morty adventure, Rick and Morty doing classic adventures, 100 years classic adventures Rick and Morty! After last night's amazing episode of Rick and Morty, we're breaking down the small details or easter eggs you missed in Season 5 Episode 5: Battlestar Ricklactica!
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Glenda Robinson RT @EW: ‘The Mandalorian’ recap: Mando prepares for a fight https://t.co/B50XHk0IqM 15 minutes ago
Rüdiger Nitsch RT @geekdotcom: ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 1 Episode 7 Recap: The Plot Strikes Back https://t.co/kD3C5yChIQ https://t.co/fjskfIzSI4 45 minutes ago
Rhian RT @TVLine: #TheMandalorian's gasp-inducing penultimate episode is thus far earning an average grade of "A" from TVLine readers https://t.… 1 hour ago