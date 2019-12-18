Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ray-Ban sunglasses up to 65% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale from $60

9to5Toys Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Hautelook’s Ray-Ban Event takes *up to 65% off* select styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. A notable deal from this event is the Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses that can be worn by both men and women. Originally priced at $203, however during the sale you can find it for* $80*. These sunglasses are timeless and are versatile to wear with an array of looks. Best of all, its polarized lens reduce glare and protect your eyes from the sun. Head below the jump to find even more deals and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide today.

more…

--------------------

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ojdwfnWwSo

The post Ray-Ban sunglasses up to 65% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale from $60 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mariiidot

｡:ﾟhappy hueydays🎄 ✧*。 RT @absolutehuenit: No babe the donald duck sunglasses stay ON during***https://t.co/RTxYUdsqyX 51 minutes ago

absolutehuenit

Huey With A Gun No babe the donald duck sunglasses stay ON during***https://t.co/RTxYUdsqyX 1 hour ago

AYogesa

Adv.Yogesa 🇮🇳 RT @Salmankhaaliq: Don't try to use sunglasses, smoked glass, or some other home-made substitute. They're not safe to use during partial so… 1 hour ago

Salmankhaaliq

Salman Khaaliq Don't try to use sunglasses, smoked glass, or some other home-made substitute. They're not safe to use during parti… https://t.co/gA4tQK1tIy 2 hours ago

Jaymoha94641156

Jaymohan Solar Eclipse will occur Today Thursday 26 DEC from 8 AM until 11:10 AM. Do not see Sun directly through your Eyes… https://t.co/QYcznKmuhf 2 hours ago

RehanToday

Rehan M. R. Arshad @ArmedWithWords Please mention that even sunglasses can't protect the eyes during eclipse!! 3 hours ago

RehanToday

Rehan M. R. Arshad | #SolarEclipse WARNING | DON'T LOOK AT THE SUN DIRECTLY DURING ECLIPSE !! EVEN SUNGLASSES WILL NOT STOP THE LETH… https://t.co/Bohl6bcNCH 4 hours ago

IlisaPaul

Ilisa Halpern Paul RT @HHS_ASH: During winter months, if you want to brave the weather & be active outdoors, @FitnessGov suggests you dress in non-cotton laye… 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.