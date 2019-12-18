Global  

Razer’s Blade Stealth 13 packs a GTX 1650 GPU from $1,350 (Reg. up to $1,800)

9to5Toys Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Razer Blade Stealth 13 with 1.3GHz i7/16GB/512GB for *$1,349.99* *shipped* in open-box condition. You can grab the laptop new for *$1,499.99 shipped* at Microsoft or Best Buy. Normally up to $1,800, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. You’ll not only get Intel’s latest 10th generation i7 processor here, but also NVIDIA’s GTX 1650 graphics card, giving you a well-rounded experience. In our hands-on review, we said that this laptop “offers desktop power in a compact package.” Rated 5/5 stars from early reviews, and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. The open-box model ships with a 1-year warranty.

