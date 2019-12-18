Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Tesla sold a giant battery to an electric co-op in Alaska (TSLA)

Business Insider Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Tesla sold a giant battery to an electric co-op in Alaska (TSLA)· An electric cooperative in Alaska has purchased a 93 MWh battery from Tesla. 
· The Homer Electric Association announced the deal on December 3, saying the battery will improve "grid stability, electric power reliability, and system efficiency."
· The battery will likely begin operation in the fall of 2021.
· While...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

elonjpnews

elonjpnews RT @TeslaRun: [Breaking]: #Tesla sold a 93MWh giant battery to an electric co-op in Alaska https://t.co/mNZyuyqQ4T 2 hours ago

VinceSharma

Mr Vince RT @businessinsider: Tesla sold a giant battery to an electric co-op in Alaska https://t.co/GOlqN2h0Cp 3 hours ago

economynews2019

Economy and Industry news Tesla sold a giant battery to an electric co-op in Alaska (TSLA) https://t.co/szszPjCUg2 #Industry https://t.co/wg2plZCjAI 6 hours ago

technology_2021

Technology News 2021 Tesla sold a giant battery to an electric co-op in Alaska (TSLA) https://t.co/aPRrXCObU4 #automotive https://t.co/T2ksU6ayeW 6 hours ago

TeslaRun

TeslaRun [Breaking]: #Tesla sold a 93MWh giant battery to an electric co-op in Alaska https://t.co/mNZyuyqQ4T 7 hours ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Tesla sold a giant battery to an electric co-op in Alaska (TSLA) https://t.co/5eC5Nx2xcT https://t.co/h2muhRLkr7 10 hours ago

tesland_de

tesland Tesla sold a giant battery to an electric co-op in Alaska https://t.co/hpv3OkLic7 https://t.co/3LMLh6oMp5 11 hours ago

ryandomit42

Ryan domit Guess Tesla batteries can be used for more than cars. They recently sold a 93MWh battery to a cooperation in Alaska… https://t.co/71Zs7FEMXM 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.