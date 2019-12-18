Global  

All the 'Star Wars' movies, ranked from worst to best — including 'Rise of Skywalker'

Wednesday, 18 December 2019
All the 'Star Wars' movies, ranked from worst to best — including 'Rise of Skywalker'As "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" opens in theaters Friday and concludes the nine-chapter saga, it is now time to place it with the other feature-length movies in the beloved franchise.

From the prequels, to the original trilogy, the stand-alone "Rogue One" and the polarizing last chapter, "The Last Jedi," we have compiled...
Credit: euronews (in English)
News video: Star Wars fans out in force for 'The Rise of Skywalker'

Star Wars fans out in force for 'The Rise of Skywalker' 00:40

 'The Rise of Skywalker' concludes the so-called "Skywalker saga" of films begun by George Lucas in 1977.View on euronews

Tweets about this

Angelrdz66

Angel Rodriguez RT @RJ_175_: Before I watch The Rise of Skywalker, here are the Star Wars movies ranked. This is just my opinion: 1. Return of The Jedi 2.… 13 seconds ago

weingradmichael

Michael Weingrad Star Wars movies, ranked: 1. Spaceballs 2. that scene in Reign of Fire 3.-?. I don't care 8 minutes ago

stoyanlg

Tamanegi All the Star Wars movies ranked ⭐ Wars 1: great ⭐ Wars 2: great ⭐ Wars 3: great ⭐ Wars 4: awful ⭐ Wars 5: why… https://t.co/Wo8u8uJI6E 16 minutes ago

markgsheppard

Mark G. Sheppard This reminds me of @SHamiltonian Star Wars ranking. https://t.co/5TP8RiCskO 20 minutes ago

screencrushnews

ScreenCrush Where does ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ rank in the ‘Star Wars’ franchise? https://t.co/ZaYmv7Cpy2 32 minutes ago

JosephTDuncan20

Joseph T. Duncan Star Wars movies ranked from best to worst: 1. The Empire Strikes Back 2. Return of the Jedi 3. A New Hope 4. R… https://t.co/w4AagB2skI 45 minutes ago

BusinessNewsT

Business NewsTimes Markets - Action - All the 'Star Wars' movies, ranked from wors -> https://t.co/dkHi8wWiy1 #Markets https://t.co/yVXsjAbV4x 47 minutes ago

DSimpsonAuthor

Duncan Simpson Star Wars movies: All 11 films ranked from worst to best, from The Rise of Skywalker to The Last Jedi https://t.co/kl0gFOPKHy 1 hour ago

