Monoprice’s MP Select Mini Pro 3D Printer returns to all-time low at $170

Amazon currently offers the Monoprice MP Select Mini Pro 3D Printer for* $169.99 shipped*. Also available directly from Monoprice. Usually selling for $200, today’s offer saves you $30 and returns the price to match the all-time low. Standout features on the Select Mini V2 include a heated 4.7 x 4.7 x 4.7-inch print bed and 100-micron resolution. This model is ideal for those looking to dive into 3D printing without shelling out big bucks for a more premium device. It might be a bit too late this year, but instead of sending out Christmas cards in 2020, leveraging this 3D printer will let you craft a more unique and festive way for family to celebrate the holidays. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of customers. More details below.



