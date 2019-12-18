Global  

Share Now, formerly Car2Go, is leaving North America

The Verge Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Share Now, formerly Car2Go, is leaving North America

Share Now, the car-sharing service formerly known as Car2Go, is leaving North America. Daimler and BMW, the two global automakers that share ownership of Share Now, said it would cease service on February 29th, 2020. Share Now currently operates in New York City, Montreal, Seattle, Washington, DC, and Vancouver.

The decision was based on “two complicated realities,” Daimler and BMW said in a joint statement: the “volatile state of the global mobility industry” and rising infrastructure costs associated with operating a car-sharing service in North America.

"“we are ultimately not in a position to commit to the level of investment necessary.”"

“While we had remained hopeful that we would be able to come to a solution — especially these...
