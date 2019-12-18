Share Now, formerly Car2Go, is leaving North America Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images



Share Now, the car-sharing service formerly known as Car2Go, is leaving North America. Daimler and BMW, the two global automakers that share ownership of Share Now, said it would cease service on February 29th, 2020. Share Now currently operates in New York City, Montreal, Seattle, Washington, DC, and Vancouver.



The decision was based on “two complicated realities,” Daimler and BMW said in a joint statement: the “volatile state of the global mobility industry” and rising infrastructure costs associated with operating a car-sharing service in North America.



"“we are ultimately not in a position to commit to the level of investment necessary.”"



“While we had remained hopeful that we would be able to come to a solution — especially these... Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty ImagesShare Now, the car-sharing service formerly known as Car2Go, is leaving North America. Daimler and BMW, the two global automakers that share ownership of Share Now, said it would cease service on February 29th, 2020. Share Now currently operates in New York City, Montreal, Seattle, Washington, DC, and Vancouver.The decision was based on “two complicated realities,” Daimler and BMW said in a joint statement: the “volatile state of the global mobility industry” and rising infrastructure costs associated with operating a car-sharing service in North America."“we are ultimately not in a position to commit to the level of investment necessary.”"“While we had remained hopeful that we would be able to come to a solution — especially these... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Reuters Herald Share Now, formerly Car2Go, is leaving North America https://t.co/Liu0YQ6ipy 6 minutes ago Hacker News Feed Share Now, formerly Car2Go, is leaving North America https://t.co/uqmxYXFahU 23 minutes ago Scraper News Share Now, formerly Car2Go, is leaving North America - https://t.co/5vBLBUzD9Q 45 minutes ago TheUnpopularOpinion RT @verge: Share Now, formerly Car2Go, is leaving North America https://t.co/0rJPBaue5U https://t.co/VxvppbIGkq 55 minutes ago EmpireDynamic ADX This just in: Share Now, formerly Car2Go, is leaving North America https://t.co/D5nr1bRvC1 #icymi #tech #socialmedia https://t.co/i5WPhxfl0c 56 minutes ago Washington Business Journal Share Now, formerly known as Car2Go, has decided to focus all of its efforts in Europe. It'll leave D.C. and Arling… https://t.co/dUGN4EWcZT 1 hour ago Hacker News 100 Share Now, formerly Car2Go, is leaving North America https://t.co/FeBqQXgxwd (https://t.co/Ac7VFpjyCx) 1 hour ago Development Topics RT @hackernews100: Share Now, formerly Car2Go, is leaving North America https://t.co/CqNpxLnhUn 1 hour ago