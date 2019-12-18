Global  

Study finds blue light filters like ‘Night Light’ might actually keep you awake

9to5Google Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
A couple of years ago, science was convinced that the blue light coming from our screens was not only harmful, but could keep us awake at night, too. The countermeasure to that was blue light filters that were widely adopted, but now it seems those filters are just as bad.

