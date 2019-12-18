Edward Snowden’s book profits must go to the government, judge rules
Wednesday, 18 December 2019 () Photo credit should read JORG CARSTENSEN/DPA/AFP via Getty Images
Edward Snowden is not entitled to any profits from the sales of his memoir and the United States government can instead claim the proceeds, a federal judge found in a decision yesterday.
"“the contractual language is clear”"
The National Security Agency leaker published the book, called Permanent Record, in September, but the Justice Department immediately stepped in with a lawsuit. Usually, intelligence agencies submit works to a prepublication review process to ensure no government secrets are released.
The government argued that since Snowden had failed to provide the book for a contractually obligated review, he had no right to the profits from the book or his public speeches. Snowden’s lawyers have countered that it would be...