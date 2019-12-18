Global  

Edward Snowden’s book profits must go to the government, judge rules

The Verge Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Edward Snowden’s book profits must go to the government, judge rulesPhoto credit should read JORG CARSTENSEN/DPA/AFP via Getty Images

Edward Snowden is not entitled to any profits from the sales of his memoir and the United States government can instead claim the proceeds, a federal judge found in a decision yesterday.

"“the contractual language is clear”"

The National Security Agency leaker published the book, called Permanent Record, in September, but the Justice Department immediately stepped in with a lawsuit. Usually, intelligence agencies submit works to a prepublication review process to ensure no government secrets are released.

The government argued that since Snowden had failed to provide the book for a contractually obligated review, he had no right to the profits from the book or his public speeches. Snowden’s lawyers have countered that it would be...
