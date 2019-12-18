Spotify’s Tastebuds feature will let you explore your friends’ music tastes
Spotify is testing a new feature, Tastebuds, that lets users discover new music through their friends, TechCrunch reports. The feature was first discovered by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who found the prototype on the web version of Spotify through reverse-engineering.
While not much is known about the feature yet, a dummy landing page that explains, “Now you can discover music through friends whose taste you trust,” can be found here. Clicking on the pen icon will let users search through people they follow, view what songs they’ve been playing the most, and add songs to their own library from there. The Tastebuds tab can be accessed from the navigation section alongside the Home and Library tabs.