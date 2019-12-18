Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

It may have been $230 earlier this week (as our friends at 9to5Toys spotted), but you can still grab the Pixel 3a at Best Buy for $250 if you’re willing to activate the phone today. While I think our gift guides have done a great job of rounding up some of the best gifts for the Android fan in your life, this might just be the biggest no-brainer of them all…



more…



The post Comment: Google Pixel 3a at $250 makes a great last-minute smartphone gift appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

