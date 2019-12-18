Global  

Jake and Logan Paul both dropped out of Forbes' highest-paid YouTuber rankings for 2019

Business Insider Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Jake and Logan Paul both dropped out of Forbes' highest-paid YouTuber rankings for 2019· Forbes has released its list of the top 10 highest-paid YouTubers of 2019, based on data from social media trackers and interviews with industry insiders.
· While much of the list is the same as last year, some were edged out of the top 10, including Jake and Logan Paul.
· Jake Paul was the second highest-paid YouTuber...
