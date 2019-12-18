Score SimpliSafe’s 11-piece Security System at a new low of $220 (Save $130) Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the SimpliSafe 11-piece Shield Home Security System for* $219.99 shipped*. Also at Best Buy direct. Usually selling for $350, today’s offer is good for a 37% discount and marks a new all-time low on this bundle. Included here, you’ll get the base station as well as a keypad, six entry sensors, two motion detectors, and a remote. Alongside both Alexa and Assistant integration, SimpliSafe’s home security system doesn’t lock you into a contract, allowing you to choose between self or professional monitoring. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 220 customers.



