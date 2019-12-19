Global  

LG's latest 4K monitors include a 32-inch model with a space-saving stand

engadget Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
LG is fond of unveiling monitors before CES, but its newest batch may be particularly interesting if you value every inch of free space on your desk. The headlining monitor for 2020 is the UltraFine Ergo (32UN880), a 32-inch 4K screen that floats on...
