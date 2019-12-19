Goldman Sachs leads $15M investment in Indian fintech startup ZestMoney

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 7 hours ago )

One of America’s largest banks has just poured some money to help millions of Indians without a credit score secure loans and make purchases online for the first time in their lives. Bangalore-based ZestMoney announced today it has raised $15 million from Goldman Sachs and existing investors Naspers Fintech, Quona Capital, and Omidyar Network. Lizzie Chapman, […] 👓 View full article

