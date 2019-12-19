Leaked email reveals Tesla is asking employees to help deliver cars during the final weeks of 2019 (TSLA)

· *Tesla's delivery department is "facing a significant shortage of volunteers" for the final weeks of the year, the electric-car maker told employees in an email obtained by Business Insider.*

· *The email was sent on Tuesday by Bert Bruggeman, Tesla's vice president of manufacturing at its Fremont, California, vehicle... **· *Tesla's delivery department is "facing a significant shortage of volunteers" for the final weeks of the year, the electric-car maker told employees in an email obtained by Business Insider.*· *The email was sent on Tuesday by Bert Bruggeman, Tesla's vice president of manufacturing at its Fremont, California, vehicle 👓 View full article



