Airbnb scored a major victory as Europe's top court rules it's an online service and not a real estate agent in disguise

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 7 hours ago )

· Europe's top court handed Airbnb a major victory on Thursday by ruling that the company is an "information society service" and should not be regulated like a real estate agent.

France's tourism association had complained that Airbnb hadn't complied with local property laws and that it should be regulated like an estate agent.



