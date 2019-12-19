Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro is $250 off, returning to all-time low prices

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 7 hours ago )

Amazon is taking *$250 off* Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro with the upgraded i9 model falling to *$2,549*. Free shipping is available for all. Today’s deal is a match of the Amazon all-time low price and our previous mention. Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro sports a completely redesigned ‘Magic’ keyboard alongside a larger 3072×1920 display. There’s up to 512GB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, up to 64GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. We recently went hands-on with Apple’s latest release, detailing all of its best features and more. I picked up a 16-inch MacBook Pro shortly after release, and have to agree, it’s the best MacBook Apple has made in years.



